CM opens succession certificate facility at NADRA mega centre

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a succession certificate one-window operation system at National Data Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Center, DHA to issue succession certificates / letter of administration within 15 days of receipt of the application.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, DG NADRA Brig Talat (retd), DG NADRA Karachi and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said the Supreme Court evaluated that 30 percent of judicial workload was of succession related issues, due to which other important matters were taking longer time. Therefore, the Sindh government passed the succession law from the assembly on April 28 and within six weeks it was published in the gazette and now it is being implemented by launching its counters at NADRA Center, he said.

Shah said NADRA was the custodian of citizen’s data; therefore, issuance of a succession certificate has been entrusted to them. “The issuance of Succession Certificate and Letter of Administration is taking three to six months and sometimes five years in certain cases, therefore, it has been assigned to NADRA,” he said.

“NADRA has started issuance of Succession Certificate / Letter of Administration from today in Karachi and from June 25 the facility would be available all over Sindh, the CM said and added that Sindh has efficiently adopted the concept and has become the first province to implement the same as per their vision of utmost public convenience.

Murad Ali Shah thanked NADRA for providing the service of issuance of succession certificates.

The CM said through a quick five stages process facilitated by the succession facilitation Unit operated by NADRA as follows:

Application Initiation: The Applicant will visit the Succession Unit and will provide his/her National Identity number and deceased person’s death certificate along with an application (on Affidavit. In case of any factual controversy or an objection by legal heirs or by any claimant of legal heirship, any dispute which may arise in establishing the identity of legal heirs which is not resolvable by the Authority or any situation, matter or event requiring adjudication or recording or evidence or where at least one of the legal heirs is a minor, the Authority will issue preprocessing decline to seek remedy from court of law.

Legal Heirs and Assets Details: The Applicant will provide the relevant details of legal heirs and information about the deceased’s moveable and immovable assets. After entering of legal heirs and information, a system-generated acknowledgment is printed that is duly signed by the applicant endorsing the correctness of the information.

Verification and Consent of Legal Heirs: All legal heirs mentioned by the Applicant will visit any NADRA Registration Center for biometric verification and give consent to the succession application submitted by the applicant.

Advertisement in Newspaper: NADRA will publish the notice to the public at large in three newspapers, Urdu, English and Sindhi of wide circulation, for ascertaining if there are any objections to the particular application.

Printing and Delivery of Certificate: If no objection is received after publication in newspapers within 14 days, the Succession Certificate / Letter of Administration will be printed and issued to the applicant.

The chief minister said at NADRA one one-window operation, data verification for FRC, efficiently processing, biometric verification of legal heirs regarding inland and abroad and issuance of certificate in 15 days.

