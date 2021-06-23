ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
MRI official says online mango trade offers handsome profit to growers

APP 23 Jun 2021

MULTAN: Director Mango Research Institute (MRI) Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said on Tuesday that rising trend of online mangoes sale was offering growers to earn handsome profit. Talking to APP, Director MRI said that citizens were contacting mango growers directly through facility of online trade of the exotic fruit.

"Now, the consumers have direct access to mango orchards, wherein the mangoes are packed in boxes and transported to consumers directly, without any intervention of middle-men," said Abdul Ghaffar.

Responding to production of mangoes during the ongoing season, Director MRI said that there was handsome production of mangoes. He estimated that production of mangoes was observed 30 to 35 percent more compared to last year.

He hoped that country would achieve export target of 160,000 tonnes within next few days. The mango exporters, especially from Quetta are directly approaching growers and selecting orchards of their own choice. He maintained that export was rising due to bumper production and export friendly policies of incumbent government.

About steps to enhance exports, the government opened Iran border round the clock to facilitate export of mangoes, said MRI Director, adding that government also reduced fares for export of the king of the fruits.

Responding to another question, Director MRI Abdul Ghaffar stated that growers were happy to avail good prices in local markets too. The government's best export policies are helping growers in achieving good returns, he added.

He also hinted that future of mango growers would be very bright due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The mango will be one of the major export after CPEC becomes fully functional, stated MRI Director. An owner of mango orchard, Shahid Hameed Bhutta said that he used to receive many online orders on daily basis.

