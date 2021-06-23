UK minister launches training on zig-zag technology

LAHORE: The United Kingdom's Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth and the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon here on Tuesday launched UK-supported targeted training on zig-zag technology for the brick industry which will help embed cleaner brick production practices in Punjab.

This initiative will help train 100 kiln owners and operators in efficient use of the new zig-zag technology. In addition, it will also create a cadre of master trainers that will help scale up with this effort across the country, which will significantly reduce emissions, whilst simultaneously improving productivity.

The minister is on two day visit to Pakistan covering two cities which hopefully will further enhance the friendship between the UK and Pakistan.

The project helps control the harmful emissions from brick kilns which will help improving air quality and reducing smog. The cleaner brick production processes will have a positive impact on crop productivity and better health outcome.

According to a statement issued by the British high commission, the Minister is expected to meet a number of government ministers and provincial leaders including Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

