Merkel gets Moderna as second jab after AstraZeneca first dose

  • After a stuttering start, Germany's vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks.
AFP 22 Jun 2021

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel received a Moderna coronavirus vaccine as her second jab, after getting AstraZeneca as the first, a spokesman said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old took her first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine in April, more than two weeks after German authorities recommended use of the jab only for people aged 60 and over.

Merkel is stepping down this year after 16 years in power.

In 2019, she sparked concerns for her health with a series of shaking spells in public but has appeared to be in good condition since then.

After a stuttering start, Germany's vaccination roll-out has sharply accelerated in recent weeks.

As at Tuesday, one in two, or 51.2 percent of the population have received their first dose.

Coronavirus Angela Merkel AstraZeneca Moderna vaccine

