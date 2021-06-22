ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
ASC 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.73%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
AVN 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.43%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
DGKC 124.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.39%)
EPCL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 23.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.5%)
HUBC 80.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.16%)
JSCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 43.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.2%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 90.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PTC 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.82%)
SILK 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.42%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 162.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.04%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.77%)
BR100 5,241 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By ▼ -62.44 (-0.23%)
KSE100 47,987 Decreased By ▼ -25.38 (-0.05%)
KSE30 19,325 Decreased By ▼ -14.59 (-0.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Brazil central bank discussed more aggressive rate hike at last policy meeting: minutes

  • "The Committee evaluated a quicker reduction of monetary stimulus already on this meeting," the minutes read.
  • "The Committee decided that the best strategy would be to maintain the current pace of stimulus reduction but highlighting the possibility of a quicker adjustment in the next meeting."
Reuters 22 Jun 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank discussed raising interest rates last week by more than 75 basis points, minutes from its last policy meeting showed on Tuesday, raising the chances of a more aggressive hike at its next meeting to keep inflation in check.

The minutes of the June 15-16 meeting, where the bank's rate-setting committee known as Copom raised rates to 4.25%, showed policymakers believe a full normalization of policy is now appropriate, shifting up a gear from a more cautious "partial" approach in recent meetings.

"The Committee evaluated a quicker reduction of monetary stimulus already on this meeting," the minutes read.

"The Committee decided that the best strategy would be to maintain the current pace of stimulus reduction but highlighting the possibility of a quicker adjustment in the next meeting."

The 75-basis point increase in the central bank's benchmark Selic rate last week was the third consecutive hike of that magnitude, as Copom seeks to prevent current inflationary pressures from lifting 2022 expectations beyond target.

The central bank's 2022 inflation target is 3.50%. Copom last week said its baseline scenario currently points to 12-month inflation of 3.5% by the end of next year. But many economists reckon inflation next year will be closer to 4.00%.

Annual inflation is currently running at more than 8%. Copom's own estimates point to it ending this year 5.8%, well above its goal of 3.75% and even the 5.25% upper limit of its target range.

The minutes show policymakers wanted to have the flexibility to adjust policy at a faster rate if needed, because the persistence of inflationary pressure has been "more intense than expected" despite the recent exchange rate appreciation that has seen the dollar fall to around 5.00 reais.

Copom members said a return to the so-called neutral level of interest in Brazil, when the economy runs at full employment and potential growth without fueling inflation, "has become appropriate".

Brazil central bank discussed more aggressive rate hike at last policy meeting: minutes

