Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,875,359 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 178,697,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 6,696 new deaths and 296,514 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,167, followed by Brazil with 761 and Colombia with 648.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,092 deaths from 33,554,339 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 502,586 deaths from 17,966,831 cases, India with 389,302 deaths from 29,977,861 cases, Mexico with 231,244 deaths from 2,478,551 cases, and Peru with 190,645 deaths from 2,030,611 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 578 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,241,518 deaths from 36,171,636 cases, Europe 1,159,251 deaths from 53,982,879 infections, and the United States and Canada 628,172 deaths from 34,963,608 cases.

Asia has reported 559,241 deaths from 39,215,742 cases, the Middle East 148,120 deaths from 9,082,067 cases, Africa 137,941 deaths from 5,229,852 cases, and Oceania 1,116 deaths from 51,856 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.