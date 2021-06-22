ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Cotton futures inch lower tracking weakness in grains

Reuters 22 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures eased on Monday, weighed down by the weakness in grains market, although a softer dollar and concerns over the weather in top growing regions kept a floor on the natural fibre’s prices.

Cotton contracts for December fell 0.09 cent, or 0.1%, to 85.09 cents per lb, by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT).

“The market is probably falling in sympathy with the grains markets,” Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee cotton brokerage Nunn Cotton, said, adding some weather issues are providing support at the 83-84 cents level.

Chicago corn and soybean futures fell as US crops benefited from much-needed rains over the weekend while wheat prices also weakened.

Meanwhile, heavy rains over the weekend from Tropical Storm Claudette threatened the natural fibre crop in the US Delta region.

The dollar index slipped from a multimonth peak, making cotton affordable for holders of other currencies.

“There are concerns that remain about the size of the US crop in 2021, with how many acres have been planted and on the flip side demand is still good overseas,” Nunn said.

Market participants are now awaiting a weekly crop progress report by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) later in the day and the planted acreage report due on June 30 for further clarity on the production outlook.

“How much rain Texas receives from now will be key to its production. ... What remains unchanged, however, is the continued strong pace of cotton demand from China,” OCBC said in a note.

“Exports are likely to end in 2020/21 400k bales more than USDA expects, by our estimates, putting a strain on what looks like already a very tight balance sheet next year.”

Cotton cotton yarn ICE cotton Cotton rate Jim Nunn cotton price Nunn Cotton

