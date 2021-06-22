Iran hands over 400 illegal Pakistani migrants to officials

CHAGAI: Iranian authorities have handed over 400 Pakistani citizens to border authorities who had illegally crossed over the border on Monday.

Iranian officials handed over Pakistani nationals to Levies Force at Taftan border in Chagai district.

Initial investigation revealed that these people had crossed the border illegally in an attempt to reach Turkey, Greece and other European countries for a better livelihood.

According to official sources, the Levies authorities later handed over these illegal migrant to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and questioning. Usually these people arrested in different parts of Iran for not having valid travelling documents.