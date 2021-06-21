ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 48,013 Decreased By ▼ -226.15 (-0.47%)
KSE30 19,340 Decreased By ▼ -86 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold stages rebound as US yields, dollar slips

  • US 10-year yields drop to four-month low.
  • Fed Chair Powell speaks to Congress on Tuesday.
  • Palladium rises more than 1%.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

Gold prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after their biggest weekly fall in percentage terms since March 2020, with demand bolstered by a drop in US Treasury yields and a pause in the dollar's rally.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,777.61 an ounce by 1221 GMT while US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,779.50 per ounce.

"The reversal in some of the strong gains we saw in bond yields last week has supported the market. Adding to that the dollar is trading a tad softer after the recent strength," said Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank.

"We'll see some consolidation here and correction to the upside. Gold needs to break at least above $1,800 and the real battle is probably more around the $1,820 level."

Benchmark US Treasury yields fell to their lowest since late February earlier in the session and the dollar slipped from 10-month peak.

Lower bond returns reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold fell more than 6% last week after the US Federal Reserve signalled tapering of its asset purchase programme and brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate increases into 2023.

"Over the next few months, if inflation readings do come higher consistently, and if we continue to see this progress in the labour market, too, then definitely markets will start pricing in a possible rate hike in 2022," said Metals Focus research consultant Harshal Barot.

Following the US central bank's hawkish turn, focus shifts this week towards a number of Fed speakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, who appears before Congress on Tuesday.

In other precious metals, silver gained 0.7% to $25.97 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $1,036.81 per ounce, while palladium climbed 1.5% to $2,501.65

Gold Prices gold production gold export Demand for physical gold

Gold stages rebound as US yields, dollar slips

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan continues to bear brunt of PML-N's costly power deals, says economic affairs minister

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters