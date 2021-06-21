ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

  • At least 178,401,810 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 21 Jun 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,868,393 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 178,401,810 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,567 new deaths and 317,517 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,422, followed by Brazil with 1,025 and Colombia with 599.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 601,825 deaths from 33,541,997 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 501,825 deaths from 17,927,928 cases, India with 388,135 deaths from 29,935,221 cases, Mexico with 231,187 deaths from 2,477,283 cases, and Peru with 190,425 deaths from 2,029,625 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 578 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,238,854 deaths from 36,079,492 cases, Europe 1,158,238 deaths from 53,936,071 infections, and the United States and Canada 627,893 deaths from 34,950,039 cases.

Asia has reported 556,976 deaths from 39,117,416 cases, the Middle East 147,865 deaths from 9,059,557 cases, Africa 137,451 deaths from 5,207,615 cases, and Oceania 1,116 deaths from 51,623 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

