Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa port arrivals seen at 2.057m T by June 20

ABIDJAN: Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.057 million tonnes by June 20 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, up 6.3% from 1.936 million tonnes over the same period last season.

About 14,000 tonnes of beans were delivered to Abidjan port and 16,000 tonnes to San Pedro between June 14 and June 20 for a total of 30,000 tonnes, up from 26,000 tonnes during the same week last season.