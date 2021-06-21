ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Markets

LME aluminium may drop to 2,300 this week

  • A break above $2,405 may signal the completion of the wave (4).
Reuters Updated 21 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may drop to 2,300 per tonne this week, driven by a wave (4).

This wave consists of three smaller waves. The third wave, the wave c, looks too short to complete. It may travel to $2,300 where the wave a stopped.

A break above $2,405 may signal the completion of the wave (4).

A bullish target zone of $2,451 to $2,509 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

