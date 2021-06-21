Markets
LME aluminium may drop to 2,300 this week
- A break above $2,405 may signal the completion of the wave (4).
Updated 21 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may drop to 2,300 per tonne this week, driven by a wave (4).
This wave consists of three smaller waves. The third wave, the wave c, looks too short to complete. It may travel to $2,300 where the wave a stopped.
A break above $2,405 may signal the completion of the wave (4).
A bullish target zone of $2,451 to $2,509 will be established accordingly.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
