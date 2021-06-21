Business & Finance
South Korea's June 1-20 exports jump 29.5% y/y
- Imports for the same period increased 29.1% year-on-year, leading to a provisional $291 million trade surplus.
21 Jun 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's exports in the first 20 days of June soared 29.5% to $32.36 billion from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Monday, boosting hopes for a solid recovery in global demand.
A breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, cars and petroleum products jumped 28.5%, 62.2% and 58.6%, espectively, while those to China, the United States and the European Union surged 7.9%, 41.3% and 48.8%.
Imports for the same period increased 29.1% year-on-year, leading to a provisional $291 million trade surplus.
Full-month data is due on July 1.
Partners in peace, not in conflict, says PM Imran
South Korea's June 1-20 exports jump 29.5% y/y
Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times
RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis
Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief
SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’
Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000
Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions
SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax
Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon
PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies
Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal
Read more stories
Comments