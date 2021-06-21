ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
ASC 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
ASL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
AVN 92.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.7%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
BYCO 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 126.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.24%)
EPCL 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.4%)
HASCOL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
JSCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
KAPCO 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.84%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
PRL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
PTC 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (10.87%)
SNGP 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 163.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.38%)
UNITY 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.23%)
WTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -20.48 (-0.39%)
BR30 27,490 Decreased By ▼ -31.46 (-0.11%)
KSE100 48,204 Decreased By ▼ -34.77 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,379 Decreased By ▼ -46.25 (-0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest resistance at $74.47

  • The rise may extend to the top of a presumed wave b around $74.47.
Reuters 21 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest resistance at $74.47 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $75.01 to $75.55 range.

The current rise is tentatively classified as part of a correction from the June 16 high of $74.96, as a five-wave cycle from $64.57 seems to have completed.

The rise may extend to the top of a presumed wave b around $74.47.

Support is at $73.38, a break below which could cause a fall into the $72.08 to $72.71 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Crude Oil Brent oil Oil

Brent oil may retest resistance at $74.47

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

PM lauds Punjab govt’s water conservation policies

Amendment to Finance Bill 2021: FBR explains minimum tax rates, right of appeal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters