Japan Inc lag far behind women empowerment in management roles

Reuters 21 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Women make up less than 10% of the management in most Japanese companies, as the country’s corporate sector finds it difficult to meet the business lobby’s aim of boosting the number of female executives in an ageing society, a Reuters poll showed.

The survey results underscored Japan’s struggle to raise the share of women in leadership roles to 30% as part of the biggest business lobby Keidanren’s campaign to empower women, dubbed “womenomics”.

Japan’s global ranking on gender parity stood at 121 of 153 countries in a World Economic Forum report for 2020.

The Reuters Corporate Survey, conducted during June 3-14, found that more than 80% of Japanese companies said women make up less than 10% of management - results similar to the previous surveys conducted last year and in 2018. According to the survey, 86% of the survey respondents said it was impossible to achieve the target by 2030.

“Until a while ago we hired many men, so it takes time to fix the balance,” a chemicals maker manager wrote.

“We need first to raise the ratio of female managers, but we must also reform the corporate culture,” a transportation firm manager wrote.

There are very few female employees to begin with and setting a numerical target is questionable, companies said in the survey, urging changes to Japan’s male-oriented corporate culture and calling for more support such as childcare.

“It’s impossible unless our society changes in a way that encourages women to be promoted to key posts,” a service firm manager wrote.

women empowerment Japan Inc Japan’s global ranking management roles World Economic Forum repor Reuters Corporate Survey

