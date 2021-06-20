Forbes recognises Mariam Nusrat Adil

ISLAMABAD: Mariam Nusrat Adil, a Pakistani national, the founder of Gaming Revolution for International Development (GRID) and entrepreneur was recognised by Forbes on Next 1000 List, said a press release.

Adil is an education specialist at the World Bank, who set up not-for-profit GRID in 2016. Its aim is to create low-cost mobile games to educate, engage and empower people for positive social change.

The Forbes Next 1000 List, celebrates the start-ups and business with under 10 million dollars in revenue and an unlimited potential to inspire.

The founder of GRID holds a Master’s degree in Economics, from both LUMS and George Washington University, US is currently residing in Virginia, USA. Mariam’s induction in the Forbes Next 1000 List puts her with entrepreneurs who are redefining what it means to build and run a business amid the new normal. Mariam’s achievements were recognized by Forbes’ editors plus a panel of top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars.

Mariam’s team of Pakistan-based game developers and designers created eight portfolio games, in four languages on topics including reproductive health, climate change, health pandemics, animal welfare, STEM learning and structural racism.

Mariam has received several awards including the Clinton Global Initiative University Alum Award, DC Inno 50 on Fire Award, Andrew Rice Award, the GWU Best Social Venture Prize and UN PeaceApp prize.—PR

