Prices of kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

According to survey chicken price remained stable at Rs8,000 in wholesale market, while in the retail market, chicken is being sold at Rs220 per kg, and chicken meat is being sold at Rs340 per kg.

The survey noted an increase in eggs price, which further jumped from Rs4,400 per carton to Rs4,450 per carton in wholesale market, while in the retail market eggs are being sold at Rs160 per dozen.

Usually in the summer season, eggs prices remain hovering in the range of Rs70-90 per dozen but since past summer the eggs prices are continuously going up, which during the ongoing summer season has beaten all the previous records.

During the previous week an increase in the prices of all the detergents, bath soaps, shampoos and other household stuff was witnessed, but no changes were noted in their prices during this week.

After the budget presentation, the prices of all the cooked foods including vegetable plate, daal plate, tea cup, chicken, karri, Haleem, and other stuff have also witnessed an increase.

Tea cup price has been increased from Rs25 per cup to Rs30 per cup at an average hotel, cooked vegetable plate price has increased from Rs90 per plate to Rs120, cooked daal plate price has also jumped from Rs95 to Rs120, chicken haleem plate price jumped from Rs150 to Rs210 per plate, karri plate rate jumped from Rs100 to Rs140, cooked chicken plate price jumped from Rs175 to Rs250 per plate, and roti price has jumped from Rs10 per roti to Rs12 per roti.

Not only the prices of cooked items have increased but the quantity has also been reduced.

No changes were witnessed in ghee/cooking oil prices as best quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs1,620 per carton and B-grade ghee/cooking at Rs3,800 per 16-pack carton.

Since December 2020, best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs90 per pack of 900 grams from Rs160 to Rs250 per pack.

Wheat flour price has witnessed a slight increase from Rs1,120 to Rs1,130 per 20kg bag in wholesale market, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs1,150 per 20kg bag against Rs1,140 per bag. The government-sponsored subsidised wheat flour is not being supplied in the open market but only limited to the Utility Stores outlets at Rs860 per 20kg bag.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price, which is available at Rs4,750 per 40kg, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs105 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olper’s, which is available at Rs42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs160 per pack.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs140 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively. Prices of the various brands of rice witnessed an increase as best quality Basmati rice price remained unchanged at Rs5,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs80 per kg to Rs120 per kg.

