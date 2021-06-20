Buzdar says no system can move forward without punishment, reward

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that no system can move forward without punishment and reward.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, he applauded the reforms brought in the Prisons department as well as the performance of the Punjab Interior department.

He said that Home department like other departments was given independence to perform duties efficiently. He added that the Punjab government brought long-lasting reforms in prisons so that the basic rights of the inmates could be protected.

He further said that multi-storey barracks were being constructed in seven jails of Punjab that will accommodate 10,000 inmates.

Sources claimed that the CM asked the Chief Secretary to ensure better service delivery and extend maximum relief to the masses.

Moreover, former MPA and a leading figure of Sialkot Tahir, Mahmood Hundli called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and announced support for the PTI candidate in the by-election of PP-38 in Sialkot reposing full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar.

Tahir Mahmood Hundli also announced to join PTI and added that the PTI candidate will be fully supported in the by-election. The success of the PTI candidate is necessary for the development of the area and we will extend full support to him, he said.

