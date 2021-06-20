Alleged fraud with Turkish actor: LHC seeks report from CIA by tomorrow

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court sought report from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) by June 21 about the arrest of known TikToker Kashif Zameer in a case of alleged fraud with “Ertugrul Ghazi” a Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan.

Counsel of Kashif’s wife argued that the husband of his client had signed a contract with the Turkish actor for different performances in Pakistan but the same was not executed. He said the matter was between two parties and hence did not fall within the definition of cognizable offence.

The counsel argued that the police unlawfully arrested the accused and kept him in illegal detention. He therefore asked the court to direct police to set the petitioner’s husband at liberty.

The complaint Engin alleged that the suspect had issued him bogus cheques against some agreements and with ulterior motives defamed him by using his name and pictures without his permission.

