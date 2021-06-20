Alvi for mosque as institution for social uplift

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday stressed the importance of the mosque as an institution for the social uplifting of the society and said that mosques were not only for Islamic rituals but also institutions for extending social services to masses.

The president was talking to a delegation of Dawat-e-Islami at the Sindh Governor’s House.

The delegation sought the collaboration of the government in their activities related to the Green Pakistan vision.

Dr Arif Alvi also urged the members of the delegation to sensitize the masses about the prevention of diseases along with carrying out their social work.

The delegation apprised President Alvi that they were also actively working for the treatment of patients with Thalassemia as well as rehabilitation of special persons.

President Arif Alvi advised the members of the delegation to take full advantage of government programmes such as Kamyaab Jawan, Akhuwat, and Skill Development, etc to further help their cause.

The president appreciated the educational, social, and plantation activities which were being carried out by the Dawat-e-Islami throughout the country.