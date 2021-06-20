ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Automart: car prices in Karachi

Recorder Report 20 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (June 19, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
Alto VX                                 1,198,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,433,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,633,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,640,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,730,000/-                       -
WagonR AGS                              1,890,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,780,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,970,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  2,130,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                2,030,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,210,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,134,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,769,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,619,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,999,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,829,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,689,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,509,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis 1.8                       3,549,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,219,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,369,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,699,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8
(Beige Interior)                        3,979,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8
(Black Interior)                        3,999,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,639,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,889,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,269,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,959,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,549,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,899,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,499,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,999,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       9,299,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,649,000/-                       -
Fortuner TRD Sportivo                   9,399,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,699,000/-                       -
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel              4,449,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,729,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,979,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC                         2,449,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,639,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC                         2,529,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC                  2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC        2,859,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC                             3,319,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC MT                          3,159,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,479,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

