IMD releases teaser for its web series

LAHORE: Izhar Monnoo Developers (IMD), one of the leading real estate companies in Pakistan has released the teaser for its own web series "Zindagi se Kuch Ziada."

Produced by Rizwan Saeed and Nasir Khan, the story of the Web Series revolves around our fear of change, even if it is for the better. It emphasizes the relationship between a family and showcases how their bond is ultimately the most important in life.-PR

