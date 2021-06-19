ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Power Division, GIZ Pakistan sign IA for REEE II project

Mushtaq Ghumman 19 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Power Division and M/s GIZ Pakistan on Friday signed a new Implementation Agreement (IA) under which the latter will conduct Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (REEE II) project aimed at providing technical support to Power Division and its associated Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB).

The objective of the project is to contribute effectively to the energy transition in Pakistan. The 8.1 million Euro project is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

During the IA signing ceremony, Secretary Power Division, Ali Raza Bhutta, and Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ Pakistan, reiterated the commitment to strengthen their cooperation. CEO AEDB, Shah Jahan Mirza, and other key representatives from both sides, were present during the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Raza Bhutta said: “A major milestone in the energy transition in Pakistan is the new renewable energy policy approved by Council of Common Interest (CCI) in August 2020. The policy aims for a substantial shift in the power generation capacity to RE sources, moving from a current 6% to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.”

He emphasized on building the capacity of Pakistan’s RE & energy efficiency related organization. He also appreciated GIZ for cooperation in adopting best energy efficiency practices while learning from German experience. He expressed the desire that the current cooperation between GIZ and Ministry of Energy will go a long way towards improving Pakistan’s utilization of its great renewable energy potential.

Tobias Becker said that this intervention will support the increased deployment of clean energy technologies, it will promote distributed solar PV power plants connected to the electricity grid, as well as the rural electrification strategy of the country. He also emphasized the importance and contribution of Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF).

The REEE II project responds to the national priority area of the Government of Pakistan, i.e, The Alternative and Renewable Policy 2019 and National Energy Policy 2021. Through bilateral cooperation agreements, Germany and Pakistan have been working together to address the impacts of climate change and to ensure access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. In line with this, the Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF) will continue to serve as a connecting bridge between both countries, implementing concrete actions and providing technical advice to enhance collaboration, promote dialogue, facilitate investment and exchange knowledge.

