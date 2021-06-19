Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
19 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 18, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.06325 0.05575 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07725 0.05788 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09338 0.07263 0.19013 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11338 0.10463 0.27388 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.13450 0.11900 0.30788 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.15863 0.14825 0.42475 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24513 0.23925 0.57738 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
