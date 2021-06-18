ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.91%)
Rain ruins the party on day one of World Test Championship final

  • Play was called off without a ball being bowled at the Ageas Bowl
Syed Ahmed 18 Jun 2021

Day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has been called off as incessant rain did not allow play to begin at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

The rain began early in the morning and never stopped until playtime. A brief halt gave a ray of hope to the millions of fans from both sides, but it began to pour down again just when both captains were asked to come out for the toss.

An early lunch was called in the game as players watched from the balcony. The rain had stopped by then, but the play remained suspended due to the wet outfield.

However, when umpires decided to have a look at the field for the second time, the rain returned, prompting an early call off.

The day has not been technically wasted as umpires have the right to decide for a Reserve Day on Day 5, depending upon the situation of the game.

The play would be extended by half an hour for the next four days provided suitable weather. Meanwhile, the forecast for Saturday is suitable for cricket for the first half of the day.

Both teams have a chance to change their Playing XI, looking at how the conditions are on Saturday morning.

