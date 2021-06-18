Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs 600 traded at Rs108,300 tola
18 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 600 on Friday and it was traded at Rs108,300 against its sale at Rs107,700, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 515 and was traded at Rs 92,850 against its sale at Rs 92,335 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold rose to Rs 85,112 from Rs 84,640.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1430 against its sale at Rs1450 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs 17.14 and was traded at Rs1226 against its sale at Rs1243.14.
The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $ 6 and was sold at US $1792 against its sale at US $1798.
