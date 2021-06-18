ANL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.9%)
ASL 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.85%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.49%)
DGKC 126.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.21%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.84%)
HASCOL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.22%)
HUBC 80.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.68%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.15%)
KAPCO 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.93%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
PPL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.68%)
PTC 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (11.45%)
SNGP 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.17%)
TRG 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-6.48%)
WTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.14%)
BR100 5,296 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,611 Decreased By ▼ -78.06 (-0.28%)
KSE100 48,363 Decreased By ▼ -71.73 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,496 Decreased By ▼ -24.03 (-0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling falls below $1.39, hurt by Fed and UK retail sales miss

  • For cable, market participants are weighing up the Bank of England and the Fed's relative pace of possible monetary policy tightening.
Reuters 18 Jun 2021

LONDON: Sterling extended its fall against the US dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish surprise while data also showed an unexpected fall in Britain's retail sales.

The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the Fed surprised markets by signalling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

On Friday, it fell further against both dollar and euro. At 0747 GMT it was down 0.4% on the day $1.3871, having touched as low as $1.38555 - its weakest since May 4. It was on track for its worst week since September 2020.

Versus the euro, it was down around 0.4% at 85.87 pence per euro, on track for a small weekly fall.

British retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May as a lifting of lockdown restrictions encouraged spending in restaurants rather than shops. The data did not have clear impact on the pound.

"GBPUSD remains bogged down below the 1.39 handle by a confluence of broad USD strength and a slight deterioration in near-term data," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"The limited impact of the data on sterling is largely because retail sales volumes remain above pre-pandemic levels and a shift in consumption patterns towards services after the May 17th reopening was always likely."

For cable, market participants are weighing up the Bank of England and the Fed's relative pace of possible monetary policy tightening. The Bank of England next meets on June 24.

Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said that the retail sales data was the first significant piece of data to push back on the more upbeat tone that had been expressed by some BoE policymakers.

"The suggestion is that the market will be more cautious to take cable materially higher unless we see a resumption of strong UK data," Cole said.

Elsewhere, investors are watching a dispute between Britain and European Union over post-Brexit trade in the British province of Northern Ireland, which has a land border with EU member Ireland.

"Brussels' patience with London's having its cake and eating it is wearing thin. Indeed, there is a risk of protocols being triggered and tariffs being threatened more seriously," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients.

"The next few weeks could thus be a vulnerable period for Cable, where a break of 1.3890 opens up 1.3800/3810 - the last stop before an extension to the March/April lows of 1.3675."

Sterling Yuan Yen US Federal Reserve US dollar

Sterling falls below $1.39, hurt by Fed and UK retail sales miss

Bilawal stresses on NFC Award, calls budget 'íllegal'

Online fund transfers: SBP deputy governor says banks now under price control

Zulfi Bukhari's resignation has not been accepted, says aviation minister

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine

Shehbaz flays budget, calls it ‘fake’

Cabinet’s directive to Revenue Division: Arrest of tax filer contingent on third party report

Circular debt management: New plan to be submitted to IMF, WB

Draft National Electricity Policy 2021: Body to deliberate upon proposed policy

Tarin for promoting banking sector’s outreach

Industries: Nepra approves extension in concessional tariff till 30th

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters