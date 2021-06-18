ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Jun 18, 2021
Markets

European shares slip

Reuters 18 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European shares fell from record highs on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve surprised investors by taking a hawkish tone to its policy, while CureVac sank 40% after failing in a pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, snapping a nine-day gaining streak, after the Fed said it could begin raising interest rates a year earlier than expected. S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%.

Mining stocks shed 1% as the US central bank’s comments lifted the dollar and dented commodity prices. Utility and technology shares were also among the biggest decliners in morning trading.

European travel stocks rose 0.5% as Britain said it was considering allowing those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape.

British Airlines-owner IAG, easyJet and Ryanair jumped between 3.5% and 4.2%.

Bank stocks added 2.0% as the Fed’s comments sent bond yields sharply higher. The bank-heavy Spanish bourse outperformed regional peers with gains of 0.3%.

The Fed’s tone on tightening its pandemic-era policy was also notably different from the European Central Bank’s stance last week, when it said it was too early to debate closing the money taps despite a recent rise in inflation.

“While central banks may seem fairly relaxed about the inflation outlook, they still have to look a lot further out, and if the economy improves as expected, monetary policy will have to change,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

With the benchmark European stock index shrugging off inflation concerns to gain for four straight weeks, all eyes on Thursday will be on final May inflation numbers for the euro zone, due at 0900 GMT. In company news, German biotech CureVac NV said late on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine missed the main goal in a late-stage trial, raising doubts about the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

The company’s shares sank 44.3% and were on course for their worst session since their August 2020 US IPO.

