US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare

  • The court ruled that Texas and the other states that were seeking to have Obamacare thrown out did not have standing in the case.
AFP Updated 17 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge by Republican-led states to former president Barack Obama's health care program.

In a 7-2 decision, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, maintaining health insurance for tens of millions of Americans.

The court ruled that Texas and the other states that were seeking to have Obamacare thrown out did not have standing in the case.

The White House said this month that more than 31 million Americans receive their health care through Obamacare, which Republicans have unsuccessfully attempted to overturn in Congress and in the courts on numerous occasions.

