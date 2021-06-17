World
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare
- The court ruled that Texas and the other states that were seeking to have Obamacare thrown out did not have standing in the case.
Updated 17 Jun 2021
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge by Republican-led states to former president Barack Obama's health care program.
In a 7-2 decision, the court upheld the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, maintaining health insurance for tens of millions of Americans.
The court ruled that Texas and the other states that were seeking to have Obamacare thrown out did not have standing in the case.
The White House said this month that more than 31 million Americans receive their health care through Obamacare, which Republicans have unsuccessfully attempted to overturn in Congress and in the courts on numerous occasions.
Shehbaz comes down hard on govt's budgets
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Obamacare
Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace
PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion
4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P
Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF
Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers
KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides
Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision
Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures
Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved
Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain
Read more stories
Comments