ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

  • Canadian dollar falls 0.4% against the greenback
  • Touches its weakest since May 4 at 1.2346
  • Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar fell to a seven-week low against its broadly stronger US counterpart on Thursday, after a hawkish shift in guidance by the US Federal Reserve startled investors.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2326 to the greenback, or 81.13 US cents, adding to declines on Tuesday and Wednesday. It touched its weakest level since May 4 at 1.2346.

Shares fell globally and the US dollar rose to its highest in more than two months against a basket of major currencies, after the US Federal Reserve signaled it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Federal Reserve stimulus.

Copper prices fell to their lowest in two months, while oil steadied below a multi-year high it notched on Wednesday. US crude prices were up 0.1% at $72.23 a barrel.

The Bank of Canada is starting to see signs that the country's red hot housing market is cooling down, although a return to a normality will take time, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday.

Canadian home prices accelerated again in May from the previous month, posting the largest monthly rise in the history of the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, data showed on Thursday.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that foreign investors bought a net C$9.95 billion in Canadian securities in April, led by government bonds.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, steadying after a sharp move higher on Wednesday. The 10-year yield eased about half a basis point to 1.435%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian bond

Canadian dollar falls for third day as Fed shift rattles markets

Pakistan warns India any further step on IIOJK can imperil region’s peace

PM Khan directs early completion of election reforms for overseas Pakistanis' inclusion

4.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Islamabad, parts of K-P

Increased spending on health, education: Govt to seek fiscal space from IMF

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers decision

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in Pakistan's investment procedures

Strategic reserves: Import of 3mn tons of wheat approved

Parts of Sindh receive first monsoon rain

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters