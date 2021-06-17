Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,835,238 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 176,966,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 10,887 new deaths and 401,224 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,997, followed by India with 2,330 and Argentina with 646.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 600,653 deaths from 33,498,511 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 493,693 deaths from 17,628,588 cases, India with 381,903 deaths from 29,700,313 cases, Mexico with 230,624 deaths from 2,463,390 cases, and Peru with 189,522 deaths from 2,015,190 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 575 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 293, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,222,889 deaths from 35,476,483 cases, Europe 1,154,599 deaths from 53,753,453 infections, and the United States and Canada 626,644 deaths from 34,903,306 cases.

Asia has reported 547,080 deaths from 38,692,390 cases, the Middle East 147,033 deaths from 8,981,560 cases, Africa 135,885 deaths from 5,107,939 cases, and Oceania 1,108 deaths from 50,913 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.