ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares cut losses as focus shifts to Fed's US growth outlook

  • The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have so far fallen over 0.50% this week, lost 0.47% each.
Reuters 17 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares trimmed losses on Thursday, as investors focused more on the US Federal Reserve raising the country's economic growth forecast while noting its projection to hike interest rates sooner than expected.

By 0500 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.19% at 15,737.90 after falling as much as 0.78%. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded 0.17% lower at 52,411.71, retreating from its 0.77% fall.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to up to 6.06% versus Wednesday's close of 6.05%, while the rupee slipped 0.64% to 73.79 against the dollar, its weakest level since early May.

"The market initially reacted to the Fed outcome as it turned slightly hawkish. I would say that the market should not get too worried, as of now, as the growth outlook has also been increased," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

The Fed raised the US growth forecast to 7% this year, while officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023 and opened talks about when to pull back on the $120 billion in monthly bond purchase.

In Mumbai trading, financials stocks weighed on the Nifty 50, with HDFC Bank Ltd, HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd shedding between 0.6% and 0.9%.

The Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Private Bank Index, which have so far fallen over 0.50% this week, lost 0.47% each.

Adani Group stocks extended their decline for a fourth straight day, even after its companies earlier this week rejected a media report that said accounts of three foreign investor funds that own the Group's stocks were frozen.

Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy Adani Total Gas Adani Power fell 5% each to be locked in lower circuits. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd was among the top drags on the Nifty 50, dropping 2.4%.

Indian shares S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index asia stock

Indian shares cut losses as focus shifts to Fed's US growth outlook

Strategic reserves: Import of wheat approved

Payment to IPPs established under 2002 policy: ECC defers its decision

Fed signals rate hikes for 2023

Online fund transfer services: SBP allows banks to charge customers

NA approves Cos (Amend) Bill, 2021

Japan concerned at ‘abrupt’ changes in investment procedures

Azhar to sort out matters relating to KE

Nepra chief attracts criticism

More vaccine doses to arrive ‘soon’: SAPM

Sec 203A will be revisited: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters