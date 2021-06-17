ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
Degree of MPA found to be ‘bogus’, LHC told

Recorder Report 17 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The degree of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Bilal Asghar Warraich was found bogus as he had used a bogus intermediate certificate for his admission in BA in 1997.

This was told to Lahore High Court by the Punjab University (PU) during hearing of a petition challenging his degree.

The report submitted before the court said, the candidate appeared in BA examination in 1997 by cheating the university on the basis of wrong information whereas he was not eligible to do so.

The report further said that the PU scrutiny committee, after checking the record, found that the MPA mentioned his intermediate information that he had passed the examination from the board intermediate & secondary education, Lahore under roll no 16779 in 1995.

However, the committee noted that Warraich also provided another intermediate certificate which he passed in supplementary examination in 1996 from Faisalabad board under roll no 11198.

The report stated that the MPA was repeatedly asked to appear before a PU disciplinary committee but he failed to turn up.

The committee therefore held him guilty after proceeding ex parte.

The petitioner Zahid Rasool had sought disqualification of the MPA on the grounds of possessing bogus academic certificates. The court had directed the PU to hold a scrutiny of the MPA’s credentials.

Warraich was elected to Punjab Assembly in 2018 general election from PP-118, Gojra on the ticket of PML-N and later joined ruling PTI.

