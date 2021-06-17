ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
Opposition resorted to politics of violence: governor

17 Jun 2021

FAISALABAD: Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that opposition resorted to politics of violence after PTI presented public friendly budget.

PM Imran Khan saved country from economic default; economy is growing now that is what the reason opposition not able to absorb this success. Governor Punjab was talking to media and addressing a gathering along with MNA Faiz Kamoka, Provincial Ministers Khayal Kastro, Ajmal Cheema MPA Shakil Shahid Social worker Mirza Asghar and others in circuit House Faisalabad after inaugurating more than 12 water filtration projects developed by Punjab Aaab-e-Pak Authority and a Panah Gah at City Terminal developed by Sarwar Foundation.

Chairman Punjab Aaab-e-Pak Authority Shakil Ahmed, Political secretary to Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal and Mian Anas Daula were also present on the occasion.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that opposition knows it cannot betray public on budget statistics because public has applauded this budget and standing with PM and govt, opposition has resorted to politics of negativity and violence inside and outside parliament. It’s the duty of opposition to play a positive role to strengthen the parliament along with govt.

While answering a question Governor Punjab said there were some hindrances regarding Punjab Aaab-e-Pak authority but now, we need to move forward. We are working for the provision of safe drinking water to public in Punjab as per PM Imran Khan Vision. Punjab Aaab-e-Pak authority is providing safe water to 10 million people and similar numbers of people are being served by other charitable organizations.

While terming thanks to Governor Punjab for initiating Punjab Aaab-e-Pak authority projects MNA and Provincial minister said that Alhamdulillah PTI govt. is fulfilling its commitment envisioned in manifesto. Under PM Khan Leadership govt. agenda is the development and prosperity of the country. Opposition now cannot entrap public through shallow claims and allegations.—PR

