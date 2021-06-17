PC deputy chief acknowledges Nust’s landmark R&D initiatives

ISLAMABAD: “Many developed economies globally owe their development paradigm to their higher education institutions that have emerged as economic nerve centres through knowledge creation, disruptive innovation and culture of enterprise. The precedent National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has set vis-à-vis promotion of quality higher education and cutting-edge research, in conformance with social and industrial needs, is a yardstick for universities across Pakistan if we are to put the country on the path of economic prosperity.”

Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, made these remarks during his visit to Nust’s main campus here on Tuesday. He was heading a high-level delegation from the Commission to observe the progress of some of the flagship projects of NUST.

Eulogising the university for its coveted standing in the global academia and trailblazing initiatives, such as the establishment of the country’s first S&T park, the National Science & Technology Park and N-ovative Health Technologies (the facility for indigenous production of cardiac stents and life-supporting medical devices), he emphasised the need to reinforce the country’s exports by drawing upon technologies and products being developed at universities like NUST, particularly in the fields of Electronics, Agriculture, Automobiles, etc. He also underlined the significance of enhancing budget for R&D, and, at the same time, stressed the need for building strong academia-industry linkages in order to meet current and impending national needs. The Deputy Chairman was also given a comprehensive briefing on Nust, particularly academic programmes, research and innovation portfolio, achievements and initiatives of national significance.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector Nust, apprised the delegation that Nust is a 4th generation university, where the focus remains on producing not only academically and professionally sound graduates but also innovative minds fully poised to become entrepreneurs, so that they can become job creators instead of job seekers. Later, the Deputy Chairman was conducted to NHT, where he was shown around the facilities for manufacturing of medical devices.—PR

