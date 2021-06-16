ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs 156.7 and Rs 157.6 respectively.
APP 16 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs156.96 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs156.78.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 156.7 and Rs 157.6 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 30 paisas and closed at Rs190.36 against the last day’s trading of Rs190.06, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 65 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs221.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.76.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs42.73 and Rs41.85 respectively.

Dollar Rupee Exchange rate

Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters