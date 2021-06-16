Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs156.96 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs156.78.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 156.7 and Rs 157.6 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 30 paisas and closed at Rs190.36 against the last day’s trading of Rs190.06, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of 65 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs221.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.76.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs42.73 and Rs41.85 respectively.