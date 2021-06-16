ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.71%)
ASC 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.1%)
ASL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.23%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
DGKC 127.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.29%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.43%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.77%)
HUBC 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.84%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
JSCL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.98%)
MLCF 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.15%)
PAEL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.09%)
PPL 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.34%)
PRL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.93%)
PTC 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
UNITY 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
WTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
BR100 5,299 Decreased By ▼ -33.85 (-0.63%)
BR30 27,755 Decreased By ▼ -182.1 (-0.65%)
KSE100 48,481 Decreased By ▼ -151.66 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,548 Decreased By ▼ -77.25 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil exporters demand $3.8bn from banks for currency manipulation: report

  • Among the banks included in the class action are Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA , HSBC (acquired by Banco Bradesco SA), Citigroup and BNP Paribas.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil's biggest exporters, including Vale SA and Suzano SA, are demanding 19 billion reais ($3.77 billion) from 19 banks in a class action which accuses them of manipulating foreign exchange rates, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

Exporters association AEB, which filed the class action, said Brazilian exporters took losses of 107.4 billion reais with the alleged manipulation of currencies by banks, according to the report. AEB's compensation calculations took into consideration that the association represents 20% of Brazilian exporters.

Among the banks included in the class action are Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA , HSBC (acquired by Banco Bradesco SA), Citigroup and BNP Paribas.

Citi declined to comment, adding its conduct complies with rules. Other banks did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments on the matter.

Compensations demanded by Brazilian exporters is another development of a global foreign exchange scandal which has led to billions of dollars in penalties for banks worldwide. Allegations of widespread manipulation in the spot foreign exchange market were first reported in 2013.

foreign exchange rates Vale SA Brazil's biggest exporters Valor Economico Brazilian exporters

Brazil exporters demand $3.8bn from banks for currency manipulation: report

Pak-Afghan soil will not be used against any country: Qureshi

FBR says 'no new tax' on salaried class, disagreement follows

Karachi, Lahore vaccination centres face Covid jab shortage

Pakistan vaccinates over 12 million people as inoculation drive continues

Pakistan-origin Lina Khan becomes chair of US Federal Trade Commission

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

Rs1.48trn Sindh budget proposes Rs25,000 minimum wage

ADB highlights Pakistan's power capacity potential

Load-shedding isn’t just going to go away: NTDC

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters