ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.22%)
ASC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.89%)
ASL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
AVN 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
DGKC 128.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.73%)
EPCL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.36%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.23%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.38%)
HUBC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
JSCL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.41%)
KEL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.48%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.36%)
PAEL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
POWER 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.09%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
SNGP 48.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
TRG 167.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.78%)
UNITY 48.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,323 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.18%)
BR30 27,902 Decreased By ▼ -34.63 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,653 Increased By ▲ 20.42 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,614 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.06%)
Oil gains lift European shares, STOXX index holds just off record high

  • The European energy stock index added 0.6%.
Reuters 16 Jun 2021

European shares rose on Wednesday, as energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices, while investors turned to a Federal Reserve meeting for cues on whether the central bank was beginning to debate tapering its ultra easy monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 0704 GMT. If gains hold until the end of the day, the index will mark its longest gaining streak in three-and-a-half years.

The benchmark index has scaled record highs this year as investors bet a steady vaccination programme would jumpstart economic growth, but a recent jump in inflation has sparked concerns of a sooner-than-expected tightening in global monetary policy.

Data on Wednesday showed British inflation unexpectedly jumped above the Bank of England's 2.0% target in May and looked set to rise further as the country re-opens its economy from coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Still, London's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.3% with oil majors BP and Shell tracking a jump in Brent crude to its highest since April 2019.

The European energy stock index added 0.6%.

In company news, EverArc Holdings Ltd jumped 8% as it said it would buy firefighting products and lubricant additives manufacturer Perimeter Solutions in a deal valued at about $2 billion.

SAP shares fell 1.2%, hit possibly by a disappointing profit forecast from US software rival Oracle Corp.

