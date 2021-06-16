ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.03%)
ASC 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.89%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.65%)
AVN 91.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
DGKC 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.8%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
FCCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.37%)
HUBC 81.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
HUMNL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
JSCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KAPCO 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.36%)
PAEL 35.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
POWER 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.43%)
PTC 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.55%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
SNGP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.71%)
TRG 167.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.78%)
UNITY 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,325 Decreased By ▼ -7.47 (-0.14%)
BR30 27,914 Decreased By ▼ -22.59 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,639 Increased By ▲ 6.87 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,607 Decreased By ▼ -17.64 (-0.09%)
5.8 magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia

  • Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep ones, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
AFP 16 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's remote Maluku islands on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning.

The shallow quake hit at 1:43 pm local time (0443 GMT) in the Banda Sea about 70 kilometres (44 miles) southeast of Amahai on the island of Seram.

Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep ones, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

And in 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

