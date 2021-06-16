FF Steel conducts first online MTO programme test

PESHAWAR: FF Steel became the first company that successfully conducted one of its kind online mock test in Pakistan for their first-ever MTO program on Kahoot App to attract top talent nationwide, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The online test was arranged on Sunday, June 13, 2021 to achieve certain advantages, for example, the test was conducted simultaneously for all the prospecting candidates of top 5 ranked universities, ensuring cost-effectiveness, efficiency and driving instant results, also the overall system is completely transparent.

Organizations globally are adapting to Covid and coming up with innovative ideas to operate in a safe environment to maintain social distancing and avoid contact.

The innovative way was practiced globally and encouraged by many top countries in the world. In Pakistan, only a handful of companies used the integration of technology to such an extent and FF Steel is one of the pioneers in doing so.

