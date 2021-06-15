ANL 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.46%)
ASL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.38%)
AVN 91.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
BOP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
BYCO 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
DGKC 130.78 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.7%)
EPCL 48.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.18%)
FCCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.26%)
HUMNL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.57%)
JSCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.85%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.66%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.52%)
MLCF 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.72%)
PAEL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.12%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.63%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.76%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.85%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.14%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.85%)
UNITY 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.15%)
BR100 5,316 Decreased By ▼ -14.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,792 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.07%)
KSE100 48,539 Decreased By ▼ -186.96 (-0.38%)
KSE30 19,589 Decreased By ▼ -57.98 (-0.3%)
JGB yields track US Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters 15 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in US Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome later in the week.

US Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors awaited for new indicators on when the US central bank is likely to begin paring back its unprecedented monetary stimulus. *The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.045%. *The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.

  • The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.670%. *The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%. *The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%. *The 40-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.720%.

  • Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 151.8, with a trading volume of 18,137 lots.

JGB Japanese government bond 20 year JGB yield

