JGB yields track US Treasury yields higher ahead of Fed meeting

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields rose on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains in US Treasury yields, while investors sold Japanese debt to adjust their positions ahead of Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome later in the week.

US Treasury yields rose from three-month lows overnight as investors awaited for new indicators on when the US central bank is likely to begin paring back its unprecedented monetary stimulus. *The 10-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.045%. *The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.430%.