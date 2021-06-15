ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.02%)
UAE extends travel ban on Pakistan till July 7

  • Allows UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and holders of UAE Golden Visas to travel
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jun 2021

Karachi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended its travel ban on passengers from Pakistan until July 7.

The UAE had placed a travel ban on the country on May 12 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It also barred travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India.

An update on the Etihad Airways website shows that the travel ban has been extended till July 7. Etihad said the date may be extended, Khaleej Times reported. A search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore shows flights from July 7.

Only UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and holders of UAE Golden Visas are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. Cargo flights will also continue to operate in both directions without any impact.

Earlier, Emirates airline had also said that its flights from Pakistan to Dubai are cancelled till July 6. "Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on July 7,” the airline tweeted.

UAE has banned travellers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda over coronavirus fears.

