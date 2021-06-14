ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.95%)
ASL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
AVN 91.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 128.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.18%)
EPCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.44%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
HASCOL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.06%)
HUBC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.28%)
HUMNL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
JSCL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
KAPCO 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.96%)
MLCF 49.06 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.05%)
PAEL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
PIBTL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.26%)
POWER 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.96%)
PPL 94.32 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (4.57%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.57%)
PTC 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.64%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.9%)
SNGP 50.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.36%)
TRG 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.37%)
UNITY 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.61%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
BR100 5,343 Increased By ▲ 60.93 (1.15%)
BR30 27,829 Increased By ▲ 227.34 (0.82%)
KSE100 48,801 Increased By ▲ 496.29 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,694 Increased By ▲ 215.71 (1.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support at 3,602 ringgit

  • On the daily chart, the current fall could be against the uptrend from 1,939 ringgit.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,602 ringgit to 3,635 ringgit per tonne, a break could open the way towards the range of 3,447-3,506 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a wave C from 4,260 ringgit which may end around 3,602 ringgit or extend to 3,195-3,351 ringgit range. Given that the uptrend from the March 31 low of 3,495 ringgit has been almost reversed, this low could be revisited.

Once the contract drops to 3,495 ringgit, it is highly likely to extend its loss towards 3,351 ringgit. Resistance is at 3,691 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 3,757-3,853 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the current fall could be against the uptrend from 1,939 ringgit.

A retracement analysis suggests an immediate target of 3,537 ringgit, while a rising channel indicates a drop to 3,232 ringgit.

Palm oil may pause around the support at 3,537 ringgit and bounce thereafter, as this support falls within a congestion area forming between March 31 and April 16.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Gold Oil Palm syabean

Palm oil may test support at 3,602 ringgit

Punjab FY22 budget today: There’s ‘package’ for industry: govt

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak

On-campus classes for grades six to eight to resume in Sindh on Tuesday

UBL winds up Switzerland subsidiary

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters