ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.65%)
ASC 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.91%)
ASL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.35%)
AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.8%)
BYCO 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.36%)
DGKC 127.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.07%)
EPCL 47.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.5%)
FCCL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
HASCOL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.58%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.15%)
HUMNL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.4%)
JSCL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.03%)
KAPCO 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.21%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.35%)
POWER 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
PPL 91.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.83%)
PRL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.17%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.53%)
SNGP 51.15 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (6.12%)
TRG 165.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-1.69%)
UNITY 48.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
WTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
BR100 5,354 Increased By ▲ 71.92 (1.36%)
BR30 27,845 Increased By ▲ 243.93 (0.88%)
KSE100 48,802 Increased By ▲ 497.67 (1.03%)
KSE30 19,660 Increased By ▲ 181.17 (0.93%)
Palm extends fall to hit over 4-month low on cheaper US soyoil

  • CBOT soybean and soyoil prices fell more than 2% each, weighed down by a possible US move to reduce biodiesel production.
Reuters 14 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a sixth straight session on Monday, hitting their lowest in more than four months, as rival soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) declined.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 205 ringgit, or 5.7%, to 3,454 ringgit a tonne in early trade, heading for its biggest daily drop in a month.

Last week, the contract posted its first weekly drop in three weeks, falling 11.3%.

"Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange crude palm oil futures are trading sharply lower following bearish momentum in CBOT soy oil futures," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

CBOT soybean and soyoil prices fell more than 2% each, weighed down by a possible US move to reduce biodiesel production.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,602 ringgit to 3,635 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the range of 3,447-3,506 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

