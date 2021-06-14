ANL 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
Jun 14, 2021

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 4 months

  • Stands at 1,019 as spread of virus decreases
Aisha Mahmood 14 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan reported 1,019 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number recorded since the country was hit by the third Covid-19 wave this year.

The country's positivity ratio stands at 2.59%, while there are 41,726 active and 2,676 critical cases. During the last 24 hours, 39,214 people were tested for the novel virus, out of which 1,019 tested Covid-19 positive. So far, Pakistan has conducted 13,857,250 tests, out of which 942,189 came out positive.

During the last 24 hours, 34 people also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 21,723. 1,549 more recoveries during the last 24 hours took the total number to 878,740.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has vaccinated more than 11 million people against the virus.

