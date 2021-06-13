ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's Podemos elects new chief

  • But Belarra has the full blessing of Iglesias who decided to withdraw from politics following a crushing defeat by the right in the May 4 regional elections in Madrid.
AFP 13 Jun 2021

MADRID: Spain's Podemos takes a new direction Sunday with Ione Belarra set to take over as leader following Pablo Iglesias' departure, putting two women at the helm of the radical left-wing party.

Following a week-long vote, activists from Podemos, the junior partner in Spain's ruling coalition, will on Sunday afternoon announce the name of the party's new secretary-general at a party assembly in Alcorcon near Madrid.

Iglesias has said he won't attend the gathering in a gesture to show he no longer exerts any influence over the party he founded in 2014.

But Belarra has the full blessing of Iglesias who decided to withdraw from politics following a crushing defeat by the right in the May 4 regional elections in Madrid.

Running against two unknown candidates, Belarra -- who replaced Iglesias as social affairs minister -- is the overwhelming favourite, with the 33-year-old campaigning on a pledge to "strengthen Podemos" which has seen declining support in recent years.

But although she takes the helm, it will be Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, 50, who will head the list for Podemos and its allies in the next general elections, due by January 2024.

Spain Podemos Pablo Iglesias Ione Belarra Belarra

Spain's Podemos elects new chief

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters