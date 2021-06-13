ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

NNI 13 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Pakistan is working on a resolution against growing Islamophobia in some countries around the world, which will be presented at the UN General Assembly for adoption.

This was stated by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Munir Akram in an interview with a Riyadh based Saudi newspaper "Arab News." The Pakistani envoy said we need to do a lot of convincing at the UN General Assembly because India and some western countries are resisting the resolution.

Munir Akram said while most people in the international community realize that Islamophobia is a reality, but some nations are opposed to a resolution because it would oblige them to act on anti-Muslim hate crimes.

On the other hand Pakistani and Indian delegates engaged in a fresh verbal duel in the United Nations General Assembly, after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram drew world community's attention to New Delhi's grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and called for resolving the UN-recognized dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

"Like all oppressors, India continues to believe that it can subdue the legitimate Kashmiri resistance through brute force," he said.

"Like all occupiers of the past, India will fail in its strategy to subdue and suppress the Kashmiri people." "Kashmir will be free one day," the Pakistan delegate said, adding, "This is not only a lesson of history; it is also an imperative of justice." The Kashmiri struggle, he said, seeks to realize the implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council in exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination.

UNITED NATIONS UN General Assembly Kashmiri people Munir Akram Pakistani Ambassador

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.