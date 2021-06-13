Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

NEW YORK: Pakistan is working on a resolution against growing Islamophobia in some countries around the world, which will be presented at the UN General Assembly for adoption.

This was stated by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Munir Akram in an interview with a Riyadh based Saudi newspaper "Arab News." The Pakistani envoy said we need to do a lot of convincing at the UN General Assembly because India and some western countries are resisting the resolution.

Munir Akram said while most people in the international community realize that Islamophobia is a reality, but some nations are opposed to a resolution because it would oblige them to act on anti-Muslim hate crimes.

On the other hand Pakistani and Indian delegates engaged in a fresh verbal duel in the United Nations General Assembly, after Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram drew world community's attention to New Delhi's grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and called for resolving the UN-recognized dispute in accordance with Security Council resolutions.

"Like all oppressors, India continues to believe that it can subdue the legitimate Kashmiri resistance through brute force," he said.

"Like all occupiers of the past, India will fail in its strategy to subdue and suppress the Kashmiri people." "Kashmir will be free one day," the Pakistan delegate said, adding, "This is not only a lesson of history; it is also an imperative of justice." The Kashmiri struggle, he said, seeks to realize the implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council in exercise of their inalienable right to self-determination.