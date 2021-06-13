ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

16 corona deaths, 583 fresh cases reported in Sindh

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

KARACHI: As many as 16 more patients of coronavirus died on Saturday lifting the death toll to 5,236 and 583 new cases emerged when 12,376 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 16 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,236 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,376 samples were tested which detected 583 cases that constituted 4.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,273,258 tests have been conducted against which 327,587 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4 percent or 299,175 patients have recovered, including 831 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,176 patients were under treatment, of them 22,452 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 703 at different hospitals. He added that the conditions of 651 patients were stated to be critical, including 60 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 583 new cases, 381 have been detected from Karachi, including 171 from East, 65 South, 45 Central, 36 Malir, 33 Korangi and 31 West. Hyderabad has 35, Nausheroferoze 18, Tando Muhammad Khan 15, Thatta 14, Sanghar, Dadu and Jamshoro 12 each, Badin and Sujawal 9 each, Larkana and Tharparkar 8 each, Jacobabad and Kamber 7 each, Umerkot 5, Shaheed Benazirabad 4, Tando Allahyar 3, Kashmore and Sukkur 2 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 1 each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh Chief Minister corona deaths Sindh covid19 cases covid fresh cases

16 corona deaths, 583 fresh cases reported in Sindh

PECO sell-off plan shelved

PM urges world leaders to act against Islamophobia

3G/4G licences: Rs45.44bn non-tax revenue estimated

G7 adopts global infrastructure plan in riposte to China

Budget 'well received by masses': Fawad

$35bn export target set for FY22: Dawood

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal

Farmers' associations term budget 'unsatisfactory'

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

PM says Pakistan doing more to fight climate change

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.