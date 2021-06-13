ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
Pakistan

PML-N rejects new election laws, vows to foil designs of PTI

Recorder Report 13 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the election laws got approved by the PTI government in haste and announced to foil designs of the PTI government to steal the next elections.

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told media here at PML-N Secretariat on Saturday that bills were passed in the National Assembly couple of days ago bypassing the opposition. "Despite the fact that members of the opposition strongly objected, all our protests fell on deaf ears," he deplored.

About the legislation, to give Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhev the right to appeal, he said this amounted to selling the 'national honour and prestige' and said the PML-N would never accept what he termed the NRO given to the enemy country's spy. Why the government was in a rush to get the bills passed, he questioned? "Never ever in any democracy have the laws been passed in such haste," he remarked.

Ahsan also criticized the budget 2021-22 saying no relief has been given to poor segments of society. He said there was no value of the figures given in the budget as he alleged these were all 'fabricated'.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI PTI Government PMLN new election laws

