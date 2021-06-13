BOK, PHA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BOK) MD Ihsan Ullah Ihsan and Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) KP DG Nadir Khan Rana signed an MoU for extending housing finance facility under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme for Provincial Housing Authority Residential Flats at Jalozai, Nowshera.

The ceremony was attended by KP Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali, Secretary Housing Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and head of Consumer Finance Banking BOK Asif Naseem.

General public will avail the following special features:

Government of Pakistan will provide subsidy of Rs 300,000 to each flat.

Refundable down payment of 10 percent only i.e. 250,000 while the remaining amount payable in easy installments of 10 to 20 years via Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme.

Loan by the Bank up to Rs.1950,000.

Low markup rates i.e 3 percent for first 5 years, 5 percent for next 5 years & Kibor + 2.5 percent for remaining 10 years.-PR

